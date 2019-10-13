Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $218,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $16,317,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Agree Realty by 29.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agree Realty by 28.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $76.23.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

