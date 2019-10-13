Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,357,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,794,000 after purchasing an additional 460,512 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,610,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,476,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

