Larson Financial Group LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 358.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 56.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,926,637,000 after purchasing an additional 498,874 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $329.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.16. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $409.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shopify from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Pi Financial assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $492.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

