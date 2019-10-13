Larson Financial Group LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,472.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 32,251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after acquiring an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,355,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,051,000 after acquiring an additional 713,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after acquiring an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $184.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.14. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

In other Accenture news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total value of $437,537.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,513 shares of company stock worth $3,375,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

