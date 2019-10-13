LatiumX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $127,853.00 (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. In the last week, LatiumX has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $21,000.00 and approximately $127,853.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00212404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.01059772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00030596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00088226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX was first traded on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,916,472 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

