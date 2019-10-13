Liberum Capital Lowers Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 3,900

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target cut by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WTB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target (up previously from GBX 4,750 ($62.07)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,782.14 ($62.49).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 4,195 ($54.82) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,321.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,591.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.90. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 3,988 ($52.11) and a one year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45).

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,501 ($58.81), for a total value of £351,078 ($458,745.59).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.