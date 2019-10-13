Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, SVP Timothy Albury sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 658,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

