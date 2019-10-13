Liquidity Network (LQD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $135,603.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $135,603.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00213752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.01053417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00088059 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.