Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 141.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.44.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $126.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.45. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $656,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,727.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $97,445.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,173 shares of company stock worth $812,899. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

