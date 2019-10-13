Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $381.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $376.00 to $381.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $372.64.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $399.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 245.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.