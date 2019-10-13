Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.20 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.61.

LUN opened at C$6.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.58. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.70 and a twelve month high of C$7.96.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$493.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 150,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$890,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,822,698 shares in the company, valued at C$557,175,474.34.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

