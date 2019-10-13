M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

MDC opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $1,760,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,772.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,333.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,862 shares of company stock worth $5,162,869. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.