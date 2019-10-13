M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of M.D.C. worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 305.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 464,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 144,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 133.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 109,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $44.40.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $64,569.96. Insiders sold a total of 123,862 shares of company stock worth $5,162,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.