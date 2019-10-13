Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,604,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 498,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,535,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 786,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

