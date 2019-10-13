Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $176,252,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,110,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,420,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Perficient by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,784 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,581,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Perficient by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Perficient by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 205,642 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Perficient had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $281,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,239. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

