Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 91.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 186,782 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Knowles were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $100,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,505.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,538. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

