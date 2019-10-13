Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $114,000 Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 76.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAM. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 28.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

