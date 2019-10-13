Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 425,646 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Ardmore Shipping worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 229.4% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 15,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

