Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $322,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,979 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $240,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $1,650,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 19.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 39,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $2,632,781.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $373,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,451 shares of company stock worth $7,025,869 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.