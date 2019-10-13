Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

NYSE KB opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,782.85, a current ratio of 1,782.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $46.91.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter.

KB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.