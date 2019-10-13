Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Hercules Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hercules Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,388,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74,636 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 8,201.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 837,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 827,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.07 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 53.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Compass Point set a $13.00 target price on Hercules Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

