Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $196.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $178.45.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,297.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.58.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

