Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,219.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,976,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,947.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. JMP Securities set a $21.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

