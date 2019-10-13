Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 5,240 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERI. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,315,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 958,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 789,816 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 629,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,460,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.25). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

