Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.16 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.