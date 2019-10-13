Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.81 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 407.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $40,215,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CarMax by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 9.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $732,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 14,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,309,092.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,893 shares of company stock worth $3,297,447. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.