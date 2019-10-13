Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Timken worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE:TKR opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,129,801.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

