Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $6,578,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 186.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 72,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 50.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 69,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 109.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 60,955 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $824,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

