Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 119,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.06.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

