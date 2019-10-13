Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of International Game Technology worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 473,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 338,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

IGT stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.51%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

