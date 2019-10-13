Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 14,572 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

GDI opened at $29.57 on Friday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDI. TheStreet cut Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.