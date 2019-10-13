Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,400 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $12,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,591,000 after purchasing an additional 392,665 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5,391.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 89.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 153,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,603,000 after purchasing an additional 99,944 shares in the last quarter.

Snap-on stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $174.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average of $157.80.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 price objective on Snap-on and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.60.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

