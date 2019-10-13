Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 35,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2,258.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,991 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,794,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,930,000.

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

