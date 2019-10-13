Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) & CBM Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBMB) Head to Head Comparison

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CBM Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison County Financial and CBM Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.60 $5.58 million N/A N/A CBM Bancorp $8.28 million 7.14 $670,000.00 N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Madison County Financial and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial 27.40% 7.41% 1.33% CBM Bancorp 7.14% 1.07% 0.30%

Summary

Madison County Financial beats CBM Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

