Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Malvern Bancorp does not pay a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 19.30% 7.09% 0.80% People’s United Financial 23.51% 8.21% 1.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Malvern Bancorp and People’s United Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 People’s United Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

Malvern Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.31%. Given People’s United Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $43.33 million 3.91 $7.30 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $1.92 billion 3.25 $468.10 million $1.31 11.98

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Malvern Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401k accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture banking, and mobile remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.