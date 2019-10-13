Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,650,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 236,745 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

NYSE:AJG opened at $87.98 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

