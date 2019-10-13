Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,715 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.17% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,656,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 316.3% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 232,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 176,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.