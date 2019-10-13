Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 3,996 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKM. Morgan Stanley upgraded SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SKM opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

