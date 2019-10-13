Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 657.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,351,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth $6,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

NYSE CCI opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average is $133.42. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

