Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $74.92 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.