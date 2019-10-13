Marc A. Cohen Purchases 17,857 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Marc A. Cohen purchased 17,857 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $229,283.88.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

