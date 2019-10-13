Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $145.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.17. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 193.23% and a negative net margin of 86.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

MBII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

