Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $718.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 718 ($9.38) and last traded at GBX 706.50 ($9.23), with a volume of 181702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 666 ($8.70).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSLH shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 506.67 ($6.62).

Get Marshalls alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 676.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 651.77. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 118,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £804,601.42 ($1,051,354.27).

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.