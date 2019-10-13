Mary Beth Denooyer Purchases 6,000 Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Stock

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $166,140.00.

Shares of RRTS stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $480.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 1st quarter worth $11,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

RRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

