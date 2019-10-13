Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 42288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mason Graphite from C$0.90 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 million and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Mason Graphite Company Profile (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

