Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert D. Kamphuis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Fisher bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,978,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

