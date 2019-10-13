mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) Shares Up 26.2%

Shares of mCig Inc (OTCMKTS:MCIG) shot up 26.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.04, 2,742,027 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 296% from the average session volume of 692,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG)

mCig, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry.

