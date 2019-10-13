Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

