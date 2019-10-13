Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 650.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 1,374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro Capital Trust stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 9.3%.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

