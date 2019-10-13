Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $211.50

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 211.50 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.76), with a volume of 2020942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.67).

The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Tigue acquired 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,882.09 ($25,979.47). Also, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,544.10).

About Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

